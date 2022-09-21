The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

At the end of the latest market close, Planet Labs PBC (PL) was valued at $6.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.69 while reaching the peak value of $6.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.02. The stock current value is $6.10.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Planet Announces New Details of Hyperspectral Offering. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced new details of its commercial hyperspectral constellation, which is being brought to market through a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership with the Carbon Mapper Coalition. The future hyperspectral satellites will be named Tanager, a colorful and visually diverse family of birds in Central and South America, and are designed to deliver hyperspectral data at a resolution of 30 meters with over 400 spectral bands. You can read further details here

Planet Labs PBC had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.51 on 09/15/22, with the lowest value was $3.70 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) full year performance was -38.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Labs PBC shares are logging -49.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4786811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Labs PBC (PL) recorded performance in the market was -0.81%, having the revenues showcasing 22.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.83B, as it employees total of 700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Planet Labs PBC (PL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.97. In a similar fashion, Planet Labs PBC posted a movement of +18.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,861,988 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Planet Labs PBC (PL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Labs PBC in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Planet Labs PBC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.08%, alongside a downfall of -38.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.49% during last recorded quarter.