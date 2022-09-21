The countdown is on: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is priced at $7.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.175 and reached a high price of $7.235, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.81. The stock touched a low price of $6.78.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Ballard Power Systems deepens strategic partnership with Quantron AG and receives order for 140 fuel cell engines. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced a minority equity investment in Quantron AG, a global electric vehicle integrator and an emerging specialty OEM, to accelerate fuel cell truck adoption. As part of Quantron’s financing round of up to 50 million euros, Ballard’s investment proceeds will be used by Quantron to develop their truck fuel cell vehicle platforms, under the terms of a Joint Development Agreement. Ballard will be the exclusive fuel cell supplier to Quantron for these platforms. You can read further details here

Ballard Power Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.96 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.75 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) full year performance was -54.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares are logging -64.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.75 and $19.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 914418 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) recorded performance in the market was -45.78%, having the revenues showcasing 5.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.08B, as it employees total of 1367 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Ballard Power Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.36, with a change in the price was noted -1.40. In a similar fashion, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted a movement of -16.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,088,370 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLDP is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Raw Stochastic average of Ballard Power Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.49%.

Considering, the past performance of Ballard Power Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.58%, alongside a downfall of -54.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.09% during last recorded quarter.