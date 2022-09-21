The clock is ticking: Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

At the end of the latest market close, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) was valued at $1.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.33 while reaching the peak value of $1.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.271. The stock current value is $1.29.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Ardelyx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Ardelyx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 09/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.4902 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) full year performance was 0.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardelyx Inc. shares are logging -32.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $1.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 721311 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recorded performance in the market was 16.36%, having the revenues showcasing 120.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 207.05M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ardelyx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8100, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, Ardelyx Inc. posted a movement of +49.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,984,665 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARDX is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ardelyx Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.75%, alongside a boost of 0.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 120.69% during last recorded quarter.