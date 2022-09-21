Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Quarterly Performance is -85.77%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) was valued at $1.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.13 while reaching the peak value of $1.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8774. The stock current value is $0.94.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Swvl Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Baird with “Outperform” Rating. Baird equity research analyst Ben Kallo initiated coverage with a price target of $8. You can read further details here

Swvl Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) full year performance was -90.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Swvl Holdings Corp. shares are logging -91.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1079136 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) recorded performance in the market was -90.56%, having the revenues showcasing -85.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 129.50M, as it employees total of 606 workers.

The Analysts eye on Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Swvl Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.8565, with a change in the price was noted -5.79. In a similar fashion, Swvl Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -86.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 942,389 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Raw Stochastic average of Swvl Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Swvl Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.61%, alongside a downfall of -90.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -85.77% during last recorded quarter.