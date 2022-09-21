Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -3.47%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX), which is $3.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.17 after opening rate of $3.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.51 before closing at $3.90.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Establishes Patient Specific Website for Ongoing Netherton Syndrome Clinical Study. Three clinical sites are now fully open; final three sites expected to open imminently. You can read further details here

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.37 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $2.94 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) full year performance was -98.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -99.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.94 and $372.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 603588 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) recorded performance in the market was -84.18%, having the revenues showcasing -18.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.92M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Specialists analysis on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.09, with a change in the price was noted -9.02. In a similar fashion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -71.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,666,965 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.26%, alongside a downfall of -98.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.62% during last recorded quarter.