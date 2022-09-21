HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) was valued at $50.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $50.04 while reaching the peak value of $52.465 and lowest value recorded on the day was $50.04. The stock current value is $52.08.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, HF Sinclair Corporation and Holly Energy Partners Announce Management Changes. HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) today announced the appointment of Atanas H. Atanasov as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HF Sinclair effective September 30, 2022, and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (“HEP”) today announced the appointment of Michael C. Jennings as President of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. (“HLS”) effective today. HLS is the ultimate general partner of HEP. You can read further details here

HF Sinclair Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.50 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $29.14 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) full year performance was 74.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HF Sinclair Corporation shares are logging -10.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.14 and $58.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1653327 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) recorded performance in the market was 58.88%, having the revenues showcasing 10.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.61B, as it employees total of 4208 workers.

The Analysts eye on HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.36, with a change in the price was noted +15.33. In a similar fashion, HF Sinclair Corporation posted a movement of +41.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,131,932 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DINO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical rundown of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.48%.

Considering, the past performance of HF Sinclair Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.16%, alongside a boost of 74.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.41% during last recorded quarter.