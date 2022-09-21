Here is what you need to look for: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). It is currently valued at $10.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.08, after setting-off with the price of $10.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.50.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Recursion Initiates Two Additional Clinical Trials For a Total of Four in 2022. Recursion initiates TUPELO, a Phase 2 trial of REC-4881 for the potential treatment of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP). You can read further details here

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.23 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $4.92 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) full year performance was -58.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -60.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.92 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 862912 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) recorded performance in the market was -36.14%, having the revenues showcasing 30.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.30B, as it employees total of 400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.54, with a change in the price was noted +4.77. In a similar fashion, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +77.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,112,814 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.26%, alongside a downfall of -58.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.55% during last recorded quarter.