Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) was valued at $1.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.98 while reaching the peak value of $2.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.90. The stock current value is $3.00.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Important Milestone Reached for Evaxion Biotech’s EVX-01 Personalized Cancer Therapy. Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies, reached an important milestone announcing today that it had enrolled its first patient in the global phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01, the Company’s personalized cancer therapy for the treatment of melanoma. You can read further details here

Evaxion Biotech A/S had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6725 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.5101 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) full year performance was -76.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are logging -88.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.51 and $25.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 34888890 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) recorded performance in the market was -57.01%, having the revenues showcasing 3.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.28M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

The Analysts eye on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evaxion Biotech A/S a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2868, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Evaxion Biotech A/S posted a movement of -1.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 592,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVAX is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical rundown of Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

Raw Stochastic average of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Evaxion Biotech A/S, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.36%, alongside a downfall of -76.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.83% during last recorded quarter.