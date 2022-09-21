Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for UBS Group AG (UBS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of UBS Group AG (UBS). It is currently valued at $16.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.265, after setting-off with the price of $16.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.985 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.14.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, $368 Million Advisor Team Joins UBS in Greater Los Angeles Market. UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that a three-person team managing $368 million in client assets has joined the firm in the Greater Los Angeles market. The team is led by Financial Advisors Carl Ceder and Rachel Cain, based in Sherman Oaks and Westlake Village, California, respectively. You can read further details here

UBS Group AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.49 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.92 for the same time period, recorded on 08/30/22.

UBS Group AG (UBS) full year performance was 6.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UBS Group AG shares are logging -23.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1646.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $21.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 815928 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UBS Group AG (UBS) recorded performance in the market was -8.44%, having the revenues showcasing 1.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.37B, as it employees total of 71294 workers.

The Analysts eye on UBS Group AG (UBS)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the UBS Group AG a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.65, with a change in the price was noted -1.20. In a similar fashion, UBS Group AG posted a movement of -6.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,271,133 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBS is recording 2.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.92.

Technical rundown of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.22%.

Considering, the past performance of UBS Group AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.73%, alongside a boost of 6.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.38% during last recorded quarter.