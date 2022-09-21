Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) was valued at $2.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.56 while reaching the peak value of $2.5802 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.15. The stock current value is $2.18.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, Blue Water Vaccines to Present In Person and via Webcast at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”) a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced an update to its presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Water Vaccines, will present a company overview in person, with an option to view the presentation online via webcast link, on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9am EDT. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares are logging -97.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $90.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 681936 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) recorded performance in the market was -96.20%, having the revenues showcasing -7.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.61M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.17, with a change in the price was noted -1.88. In a similar fashion, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. posted a movement of -46.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,111,080 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Blue Water Vaccines Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.20%. The shares increased approximately by -20.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.63% during last recorded quarter.