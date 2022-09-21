Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 9.85%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) was valued at $9.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.32 while reaching the peak value of $10.272 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.19. The stock current value is $10.15.Recently in News on September 16, 2022, Astria Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day: Update on STAR-0215 and Its Clinical Development. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day titled “Update on STAR-0215 and Its Clinical Development for the Prevention of HAE Attacks” on September 30th from 10:30am to 12:00pm ET. The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Marc Riedl, who will discuss current treatments and opportunities to improve patient experience in HAE. Following Dr. Riedl’s presentation, Astria’s management team will present information on STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of HAE. You can read further details here

Astria Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.70 on 09/13/22, with the lowest value was $2.36 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) full year performance was 8.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astria Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -5.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 330.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.36 and $10.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 694013 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) recorded performance in the market was 88.31%, having the revenues showcasing 248.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 127.69M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astria Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.19, with a change in the price was noted +4.23. In a similar fashion, Astria Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +71.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 148,247 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATXS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Astria Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Astria Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.02%, alongside a boost of 8.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 248.80% during last recorded quarter.