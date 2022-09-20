Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS). It is currently valued at $1.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.36, after setting-off with the price of $2.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.77 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.34.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering for Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS). Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering for Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wearable Devices Ltd. shares are logging -69.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and -18.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $5.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 857544 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) recorded performance in the market was -36.49%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.24M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WLDS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wearable Devices Ltd., several moving trends are noted.