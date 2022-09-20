Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI). It is currently valued at $2.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.15, after setting-off with the price of $3.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.77.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel, combination antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases, including fibromyalgia, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10.0 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $5.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares of common stock at the public offering price less discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Virios Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.11 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $1.92 for the same time period, recorded on 09/19/22.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) full year performance was -64.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -78.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and -39.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.30 and $9.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3535373 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) recorded performance in the market was -60.90%, having the revenues showcasing -48.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.74M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Virios Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.40, with a change in the price was noted -2.22. In a similar fashion, Virios Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -52.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 63,141 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIRI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Virios Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Virios Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.83%, alongside a downfall of -64.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -74.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by -66.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.59% during last recorded quarter.