Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is priced at $18.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.43 and reached a high price of $18.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.90. The stock touched a low price of $17.1708.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, REMINDER – 30 Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in New York City. Senior executives from 30 shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq, NYSE, and The Port Authority of NY & NJ. You can read further details here

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.99 on 09/19/22, with the lowest value was $6.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) full year performance was 133.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares are logging 0.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.95 and $18.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1111326 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) recorded performance in the market was 161.60%, having the revenues showcasing 114.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 551.72M.

Analysts verdict on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.31, with a change in the price was noted +7.87. In a similar fashion, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited posted a movement of +71.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 249,975 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 161.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.53%, alongside a boost of 133.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 114.25% during last recorded quarter.