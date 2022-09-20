Take note of this Trade Activity: Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN), which is $0.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3699 after opening rate of $0.3102 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.3102 before closing at $0.33.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders Commenting on Initial Purchase Orders from Hudson Pacific and the Impact of the Inflation Reduction Act. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company, today released a letter to its shareholders with an update on its recently announced initial purchase orders from Hudson Pacific, along with the adoption of the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act. You can read further details here

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8899 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3102 for the same time period, recorded on 09/19/22.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) full year performance was -89.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares are logging -91.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $4.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22238957 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) recorded performance in the market was -91.80%, having the revenues showcasing -65.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.53M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8573, with a change in the price was noted -0.76. In a similar fashion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. posted a movement of -68.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 298,720 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRKN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.53%, alongside a downfall of -89.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.02% during last recorded quarter.