Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) was valued at $0.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5501 while reaching the peak value of $0.5724 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.53. The stock current value is $0.60.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and Declares Dividend of $0.025 Per Share. Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022:. You can read further details here

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.4901 for the same time period, recorded on 09/06/22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was -61.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -62.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $1.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1599116 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was -38.22%, having the revenues showcasing -42.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.37M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8361, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -44.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,001,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHIP is recording 1.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.20%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.50%, alongside a downfall of -61.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.83% during last recorded quarter.