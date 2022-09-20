Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.59M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) was valued at $0.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5997 while reaching the peak value of $0.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.535. The stock current value is $0.56.Recently in News on September 16, 2022, Romeo Power Reminds Stockholders to Tender Shares for Nikola Transaction Before September 26, 2022 Deadline. Company explains process for stockholders to properly tender shares to the exchange agent or request assistance with their transaction. You can read further details here

Romeo Power Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9399 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.4370 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) full year performance was -88.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Romeo Power Inc. shares are logging -90.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $5.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5361592 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) recorded performance in the market was -84.66%, having the revenues showcasing 24.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.95M, as it employees total of 293 workers.

Analysts verdict on Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Romeo Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7045, with a change in the price was noted -0.58. In a similar fashion, Romeo Power Inc. posted a movement of -50.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,147,054 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Romeo Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Romeo Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.63%, alongside a downfall of -88.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.17% during last recorded quarter.