Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) was down -28.92%

At the end of the latest market close, Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) was valued at $8.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.40 while reaching the peak value of $9.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.64. The stock current value is $5.90.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amprius Technologies Inc. shares are logging -77.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and -25.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.90 and $26.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1123818 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) recorded performance in the market was -41.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 648.00M.

Market experts do have their say about Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Technical breakdown of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amprius Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.00%.