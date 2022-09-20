Recent Change of -8.86% in the Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST). It is currently valued at $0.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.3988, after setting-off with the price of $0.385. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.2611 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.37.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Eastside Distilling, Inc. Updates Craft Canning + Printing Milestones. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (“Eastside” or the “Company”), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, today announced that Craft Canning + Printing has printed and delivered more than two million cans from its Argyle printing operation. Craft acquired a Hinterkopf D240 digital can printer early in 2022 and started its aluminum digital can printing operation during the second quarter of 2022. The Company has ramped up printing to include two shifts and has reached the two million cans printed milestone earlier this month. Craft is supplying digitally printed cans to craft beverage customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. You can read further details here

Eastside Distilling Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.2611 for the same time period, recorded on 09/19/22.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) full year performance was -88.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastside Distilling Inc. shares are logging -89.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 694711 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) recorded performance in the market was -81.32%, having the revenues showcasing -47.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.28M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eastside Distilling Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6439, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, Eastside Distilling Inc. posted a movement of -61.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 90,531 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EAST is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Technical breakdown of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST)

Raw Stochastic average of Eastside Distilling Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eastside Distilling Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.99%, alongside a downfall of -88.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.98% during last recorded quarter.