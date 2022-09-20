Perhaps this is the right time to buy: GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is priced at $1.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.76 and reached a high price of $1.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.78. The stock touched a low price of $1.68.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, GreenLight Biosciences Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress. GreenLight human health research labs. You can read further details here

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.8000 on 02/18/22, with the lowest value was $1.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/22.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) full year performance was -81.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings shares are logging -88.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $15.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 632819 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) recorded performance in the market was -81.05%, having the revenues showcasing -55.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 232.54M, as it employees total of 312 workers.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenLight Biosciences Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.2908, with a change in the price was noted -6.37. In a similar fashion, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings posted a movement of -77.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 502,321 in trading volumes.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.91%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.80%, alongside a downfall of -81.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.66% during last recorded quarter.