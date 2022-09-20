Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) is priced at $1.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.88 and reached a high price of $1.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.25. The stock touched a low price of $1.51.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Nexalin Technology, Inc. Announces Pricing of $9.6 Million Initial Public Offering. Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,315,000 units consisting of 2,315,000 shares of its Common Stock and 2,315,000 accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,315,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one Warrant, each to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $4.15 per share at a combined offering price of $4.15, for gross proceeds of approximately $9,607,250 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Nexalin has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 347,250 shares of common stock and/or Warrants to purchase up to 345,250 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock and warrants are being offered by the Company. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nexalin Technology Inc. shares are logging -42.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 807314 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) recorded performance in the market was -24.89%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.93M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nexalin Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

