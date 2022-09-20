Merus N.V. (MRUS) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Merus N.V. (MRUS) is priced at $20.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.19 and reached a high price of $22.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.38. The stock touched a low price of $19.61.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Merus Announces Poster Presentation on MCLA-129 at the 34th EORTC/NCI/AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced the selection of an abstract for a poster presentation at the 34th EORTC/NCI/AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. You can read further details here

Merus N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.37 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $13.47 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/22.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) full year performance was -20.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Merus N.V. shares are logging -38.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.47 and $33.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1067701 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Merus N.V. (MRUS) recorded performance in the market was -36.10%, having the revenues showcasing 2.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 985.52M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

The Analysts eye on Merus N.V. (MRUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Merus N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.14, with a change in the price was noted -1.15. In a similar fashion, Merus N.V. posted a movement of -5.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 332,142 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Merus N.V. (MRUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Merus N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Merus N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.95%, alongside a downfall of -20.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.21% during last recorded quarter.