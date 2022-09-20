Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN). It is currently valued at $1.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.33, after setting-off with the price of $1.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.175 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.25.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, Alzamend Neuro Receives Positive Pre-IND Response from FDA for AL001 Treatment of Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Topline data expected in December 2022 from Phase IIA Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial for AL001 Treatment of Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s. You can read further details here

Alzamend Neuro Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4400 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.8005 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) full year performance was -48.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares are logging -62.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $3.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1131281 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) recorded performance in the market was -30.00%, having the revenues showcasing 52.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.98M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Analysts verdict on Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9632, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, Alzamend Neuro Inc. posted a movement of +46.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 527,592 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALZN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Alzamend Neuro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Alzamend Neuro Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.70%, alongside a downfall of -48.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.14% during last recorded quarter.