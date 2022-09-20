Livent Corporation (LTHM): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Livent Corporation (LTHM). It is currently valued at $34.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $34.945, after setting-off with the price of $32.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $32.41 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $34.66.Recently in News on August 29, 2022, Livent’s Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference. Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi, chief financial officer, will speak at Cowen’s 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen123/lthm/2021754. A replay of the event will also be available via the same link for a period of 90 days. You can read further details here

Livent Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.38 on 09/09/22, with the lowest value was $19.35 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) full year performance was 39.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Livent Corporation shares are logging -5.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.35 and $36.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1865748 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Livent Corporation (LTHM) recorded performance in the market was 42.17%, having the revenues showcasing 49.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.22B, as it employees total of 1109 workers.

The Analysts eye on Livent Corporation (LTHM)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Livent Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.96, with a change in the price was noted +12.98. In a similar fashion, Livent Corporation posted a movement of +60.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,089,298 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTHM is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical rundown of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Raw Stochastic average of Livent Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.49%.

Considering, the past performance of Livent Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.52%, alongside a boost of 39.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.33% during last recorded quarter.