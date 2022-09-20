HyreCar Inc. (HYRE): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE), which is $1.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.35 after opening rate of $1.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.19 before closing at $1.27.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, HyreCar Appoints Eduardo Iniguez as Interim CFO and Rob MacKethan as Head of Risk & Insurance. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the leader in carsharing for rideshare and food/beverage delivery, announced today that it has appointed Eduardo Iniguez as interim Chief Financial Officer. Serge De Bock will leave the company to assume a senior leadership position at another company. He will remain in his current CFO role at HyreCar through September 30. You can read further details here

HyreCar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8400 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5599 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) full year performance was -85.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HyreCar Inc. shares are logging -86.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $9.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 812116 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) recorded performance in the market was -71.34%, having the revenues showcasing 112.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.08M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

The Analysts eye on HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the HyreCar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9860, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, HyreCar Inc. posted a movement of -8.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,697,573 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

Raw Stochastic average of HyreCar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.27%.

Considering, the past performance of HyreCar Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.70%, alongside a downfall of -85.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 112.90% during last recorded quarter.