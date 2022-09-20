Here is what you need to look for: E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is priced at $0.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.19 and reached a high price of $0.199, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.19. The stock touched a low price of $0.152.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Announces New Headquarter in Central Fuzhou City. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a building and moved to its new headquarter in Fuzhou city of China Fujian province. The new office in city center reaffirms E-Home’s commitment to continue to grow in the region, where the Company was founded 8 years ago. You can read further details here

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1520 for the same time period, recorded on 09/19/22.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) full year performance was -95.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -95.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $3.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3696104 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -89.53%, having the revenues showcasing -51.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.40M, as it employees total of 523 workers.

Analysts verdict on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3172, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -70.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,024,603 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.87%, alongside a downfall of -95.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.70% during last recorded quarter.