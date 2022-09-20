Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) is on the roll with an average volume of 281.44K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV), which is $2.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.58 after opening rate of $2.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.73 before closing at $2.56.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Greenwave Appoints Ashley Sickles as Chief Financial Officer. The Company is on track to open two additional metal recycling facilities, as well as completing the installation of its second automotive shredder to double its metal processing capacity, in the fourth quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.70 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.73 for the same time period, recorded on 09/19/22.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) full year performance was -81.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. shares are logging -89.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and -17.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.56 and $19.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1056567 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) recorded performance in the market was -85.11%, having the revenues showcasing -63.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.11M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.98, with a change in the price was noted -3.91. In a similar fashion, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -65.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 189,131 in trading volumes.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.71%, alongside a downfall of -81.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.16% during last recorded quarter.