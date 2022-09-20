Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). It is currently valued at $4.12. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.155, after setting-off with the price of $3.76. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.755 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.83.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, Apollo Funds Complete Sale-Leaseback Transaction with GOL. Apollo (NYSE: APO) and GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (“GOL”) today announced the completion of a sale and leaseback transaction, involving one new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, between GOL and certain funds managed by Apollo affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) and serviced by Merx Aviation (“Merx”). You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.94 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -43.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -50.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.74 and $8.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1679908 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was -31.87%, having the revenues showcasing 5.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 704.07M, as it employees total of 14290 workers.

Specialists analysis on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.35, with a change in the price was noted -1.84. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of -30.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,141,785 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.09%, alongside a downfall of -43.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.10% during last recorded quarter.