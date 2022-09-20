Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

For the readers interested in the stock health of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). It is currently valued at $4.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.98, after setting-off with the price of $4.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.30.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, GrafTech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend. The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022, to be paid on September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

GrafTech International Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.52 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $4.74 for the same time period, recorded on 09/19/22.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) full year performance was -53.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrafTech International Ltd. shares are logging -63.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $13.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4140245 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) recorded performance in the market was -59.00%, having the revenues showcasing -35.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.28B, as it employees total of 1353 workers.

The Analysts eye on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the GrafTech International Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.43, with a change in the price was noted -4.20. In a similar fashion, GrafTech International Ltd. posted a movement of -46.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,122,252 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EAF is recording 4.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.71.

Technical rundown of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.65%.

Considering, the past performance of GrafTech International Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.12%, alongside a downfall of -53.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.68% during last recorded quarter.