Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS): Investing has never been easier

Let's start up with the current stock price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS), which is $0.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.92 after opening rate of $0.9101 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8035 before closing at $0.92.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5100 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.7501 for the same time period, recorded on 06/24/22.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) full year performance was -84.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -91.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $9.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 544335 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) recorded performance in the market was -65.20%, having the revenues showcasing -20.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.48M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Analysts verdict on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0340, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -38.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 275,280 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRVS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.34%, alongside a downfall of -84.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.11% during last recorded quarter.