Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) is priced at $1.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.64 and reached a high price of $1.765, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.58. The stock touched a low price of $1.59.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Cardiff Oncology Announces Plans for a Randomized Trial in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Durability of Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial in mCRC and Additional Business Updates. Next trial in RAS-mutated mCRC (ONSEMBLE) is a randomized Phase 2 trial to demonstrate onvansertib’s contribution to SoC and position for a possible accelerated approval opportunity; topline data expected in 2H 2024. You can read further details here

Cardiff Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.3200 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.1300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) full year performance was -74.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares are logging -77.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $7.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1826381 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) recorded performance in the market was -71.21%, having the revenues showcasing 2.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.27M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardiff Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0957, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +23.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 935,483 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Cardiff Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.68%, alongside a downfall of -74.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -46.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by -34.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.37% during last recorded quarter.