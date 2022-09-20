Buying a GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) was valued at $13.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.53 while reaching the peak value of $15.2819 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.27. The stock current value is $14.39.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, GigaCloud Technology Inc to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 30, 2022. GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares are logging -76.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.51 and $62.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2377462 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) recorded performance in the market was -15.42%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 580.16M, as it employees total of 694 workers.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GigaCloud Technology Inc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GCT is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GigaCloud Technology Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.42%. The shares increased approximately by -25.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by -15.42% in the period of the last 30 days.