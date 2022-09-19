Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.34

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is priced at $4.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.23 and reached a high price of $4.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.32. The stock touched a low price of $4.16.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Yamana Gold Announces the Completion of Technical Reports on Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Wasamac, and MARA Which Add to the Previously Filed Reports on Core Material Assets Including Canadian Malartic, Jacobina and El Peñón and Completes the Filing of Technical Reports on All of the Company’s Major Mines and Projects. YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) provides notice that it has completed technical reports under National Instrument 43-101 for the balance of its major mines and projects for which technical reports were not previously available. With the completion of technical reports for the Minera Florida gold mine in central Chile, the Cerro Moro gold and silver mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, the Wasamac gold project in Quebec, Canada, and the MARA copper and gold project in Catamarca, Argentina, Yamana has now made public technical reports for all of its major mines and projects. Technical reports on the core material operations at the Canadian Malartic gold mine, the Jacobina gold mine and the El Peñón gold and silver mine were previously filed with Canadian securities regulators and remain current. You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.40 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was 3.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -34.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25316382 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing -19.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.16B, as it employees total of 5858 workers.

Specialists analysis on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.95, with a change in the price was noted -1.36. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of -24.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,077,045 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUY is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Trends and Technical analysis: Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.71%, alongside a boost of 3.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.16% during last recorded quarter.