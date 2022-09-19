Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is priced at $4.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.51 and reached a high price of $4.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.52. The stock touched a low price of $4.475.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Appoints Michael Franklin to its Board of Directors. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREE), a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles through premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods, today announced the appointment of Michael Franklin to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective August 25, 2022. Following Mr. Franklin’s appointment, the Board will consist of eight members. You can read further details here

Whole Earth Brands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.96 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $4.47 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/22.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) full year performance was -61.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares are logging -63.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.50 and $13.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 596429 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) recorded performance in the market was -55.96%, having the revenues showcasing -24.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 189.72M, as it employees total of 745 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Whole Earth Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.10, with a change in the price was noted -2.52. In a similar fashion, Whole Earth Brands Inc. posted a movement of -34.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 223,451 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREE is recording 1.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.31.

Technical breakdown of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Raw Stochastic average of Whole Earth Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Whole Earth Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.08%, alongside a downfall of -61.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.08% during last recorded quarter.