Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) is priced at $0.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2901 and reached a high price of $0.315, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.29. The stock touched a low price of $0.285.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Syros and Tyme Technologies Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger. — Combined Company to Trade on Nasdaq Under Ticker “SYRS” —- Syros Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split of Common Stock –. You can read further details here

Tyme Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6980 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2187 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) full year performance was -70.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are logging -72.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $1.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2601178 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) recorded performance in the market was -48.48%, having the revenues showcasing 24.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.45M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tyme Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2854, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -6.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,113,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYME is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tyme Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.58%, alongside a downfall of -70.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.28% during last recorded quarter.