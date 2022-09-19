Take note of this Trade Activity: International Paper Company (IP)

At the end of the latest market close, International Paper Company (IP) was valued at $39.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $37.12 while reaching the peak value of $37.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.7501. The stock current value is $35.23.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, International Paper Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million Combined Aggregate Principal Amount of its Outstanding Notes. International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for up to $400 million aggregate principal amount (the “Aggregate Maximum Amount”) of its outstanding 8.700% Notes due 2038 (the “8.700% Notes”), 7.75% Notes due 2025 (the “7.75% Notes”), 7.35% Notes due 2025 (the “7.35% Notes”), 7.30% Notes due 2039 (the “7.30% Notes”), 7.20% Notes due 2026 (the “7.20% Notes”), 7.15% Notes due 2027 (the “7.15% Notes”), 6 7/8% Notes due 2023 (the “6 7/8% 2023 Notes”), 6 7/8% Notes due 2029 (the “6 7/8% 2029 Notes”), 6.65% Notes due 2037 (the “6.65% Notes”), 6.40% Notes due 2026 (the “6.40% Notes”), 6.00% Notes due 2041 (the “6.00% Notes”), 5.150% Notes due 2046 (the “5.150% Notes”), 5.000% Notes due 2035 (the “5.000% Notes”), 4.80% Notes due 2044 (the “4.80% Notes”), 4.400% Notes due 2047 (the “4.400% Notes”) and 4.350% Notes due 2048 (the “4.350% Notes” and, together with the 8.700% Notes, the 7.75% Notes, the 7.35% Notes, the 7.30% Notes, the 7.20% Notes, the 7.15% Notes, the 6 7/8% 2023 Notes, the 6 7/8% 2029 Notes, the 6.65% Notes, the 6.40% Notes, the 6.00% Notes, the 5.150% Notes, the 5.000% Notes, the 4.80% Notes and the 4.400% Notes, the “Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Company’s offer to purchase dated September 12, 2022 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). You can read further details here

International Paper Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.23 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $34.75 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/22.

International Paper Company (IP) full year performance was -36.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Paper Company shares are logging -37.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and -10.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.37 and $56.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12365110 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Paper Company (IP) recorded performance in the market was -25.01%, having the revenues showcasing -17.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.36B, as it employees total of 38200 workers.

Analysts verdict on International Paper Company (IP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the International Paper Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.07, with a change in the price was noted -12.26. In a similar fashion, International Paper Company posted a movement of -25.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,972,746 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IP is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

International Paper Company (IP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of International Paper Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of International Paper Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.66%, alongside a downfall of -36.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.51% during last recorded quarter.