Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): Up ahead of its competition

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) is priced at $8.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.72 and reached a high price of $23.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.63. The stock touched a low price of $7.77.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Awarded New HDAC Inhibitor Patents for Cancer Treatment. Company awarded patents in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -92.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and -23.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.77 and $126.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17999045 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) recorded performance in the market was -76.64%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 119.42M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

