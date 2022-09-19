Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX), which is $9.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.78 after opening rate of $9.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.76 before closing at $9.13.Recently in News on September 16, 2022, Edgewise Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 13,372,093 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.32 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriters’ discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are $138 million. You can read further details here

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.71 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $5.41 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) full year performance was -39.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -58.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.41 and $22.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1397205 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) recorded performance in the market was -37.30%, having the revenues showcasing 53.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 560.72M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

The Analysts eye on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.80, with a change in the price was noted +0.95. In a similar fashion, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +11.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,485 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EWTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.92%, alongside a downfall of -39.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.28% during last recorded quarter.