Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

89bio Inc. (ETNB) is priced at $6.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.72 and reached a high price of $6.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.85. The stock touched a low price of $5.6195.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, 89bio to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. You can read further details here

89bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.07 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 05/03/22.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) full year performance was -68.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 89bio Inc. shares are logging -70.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 215.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.00 and $21.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1527587 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 89bio Inc. (ETNB) recorded performance in the market was -51.80%, having the revenues showcasing 109.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 228.63M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Analysts verdict on 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 89bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.62, with a change in the price was noted +3.54. In a similar fashion, 89bio Inc. posted a movement of +128.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 849,461 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ETNB is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

89bio Inc. (ETNB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of 89bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.69%, alongside a downfall of -68.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 109.30% during last recorded quarter.