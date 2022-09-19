Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) was valued at $1.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.14 while reaching the peak value of $1.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.00. The stock current value is $1.00.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Rekor President David Desharnais to Discuss Rekor’s Technology and Digital Infrastructure at ITS World Congress. Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide data-driven insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that its President David Desharnais will be discussing the Company’s solutions at Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) World Congress. He will be speaking at a digital infrastructure session to be held on Sunday, September 18th from 1:00-4:30 pm at the Los Angeles Convention Center Exhibit Floor. You can read further details here

Rekor Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.3300 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/22.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) full year performance was -89.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rekor Systems Inc. shares are logging -92.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $14.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 540798 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) recorded performance in the market was -84.73%, having the revenues showcasing -53.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.60M, as it employees total of 249 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rekor Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0017, with a change in the price was noted -2.15. In a similar fashion, Rekor Systems Inc. posted a movement of -68.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 955,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REKR is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.85%, alongside a downfall of -89.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.27% during last recorded quarter.