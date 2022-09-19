LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX), which is $2.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.46 after opening rate of $2.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.0964 before closing at $2.14.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, LiveVox to Showcase Compliance-Focused Omnichannel Contact Center Capabilities at LEND360. LiveVox’s single pane of glass offering mitigates risk, maximizes performance, reduces customer effort, and increases the bottom line. You can read further details here

LiveVox Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.45 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) full year performance was -65.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveVox Holdings Inc. shares are logging -65.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $7.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 517718 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) recorded performance in the market was -52.62%, having the revenues showcasing 57.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 213.79M, as it employees total of 672 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the LiveVox Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.11, with a change in the price was noted -0.71. In a similar fashion, LiveVox Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -22.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 166,273 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LVOX is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Technical breakdown of LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX)

Raw Stochastic average of LiveVox Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LiveVox Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.28%, alongside a downfall of -65.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.42% during last recorded quarter.