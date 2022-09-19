KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE): How investors can get the most out of their investments

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is priced at $17.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.84 and reached a high price of $17.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.57. The stock touched a low price of $17.21.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, China Housing Platform Announces Forecast-beating Q2 Revenues. Dedicated to making homes better place with one-stop living services on its platform, Beike will explore more opportunities in the home renovation and furnishing sector. You can read further details here

KE Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.85 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $7.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) full year performance was 8.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KE Holdings Inc. shares are logging -31.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.31 and $25.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2553462 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) recorded performance in the market was -12.67%, having the revenues showcasing 18.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.92B, as it employees total of 110082 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.20, with a change in the price was noted +5.08. In a similar fashion, KE Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +39.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,744,252 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEKE is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Raw Stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KE Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.52%, alongside a boost of 8.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.00% during last recorded quarter.