Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is priced at $0.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4909 and reached a high price of $0.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.51. The stock touched a low price of $0.4801.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Ideanomics Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer Stephen Johnston. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today that Stephen Johnston has been named the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4700 for the same time period, recorded on 09/19/22.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -76.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -79.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $2.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2517224 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was -57.50%, having the revenues showcasing -23.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 252.90M, as it employees total of 559 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6514, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of -33.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,743,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.32%.

Considering, the past performance of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.50%, alongside a downfall of -76.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.56% during last recorded quarter.