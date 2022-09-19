Here is why Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 23.58%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA). It is currently valued at $2.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.8946, after setting-off with the price of $2.855. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.57.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Comera Life Sciences Announces Up To $15 million Purchase Agreement with Arena Business Solutions. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA) (“Company” or “Comera”), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety and convenience, today announced entry into a purchase agreement with Arena Business Solutions Global SPC II, Ltd. (“Arena”) for up to $15 million of the Company’s common stock, with an option to increase by an additional $15 million to $30 million. You can read further details here

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) full year performance was -75.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. shares are logging -83.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $15.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2054648 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) recorded performance in the market was -75.52%, having the revenues showcasing -29.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.10M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.91%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.66%, alongside a downfall of -75.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.14% during last recorded quarter.