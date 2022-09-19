DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) was valued at $8.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.69 while reaching the peak value of $8.7699 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.43. The stock current value is $9.18.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, DHT Holdings, Inc. announces 100% of net income as new dividend policy. HAMILTON, BERMUDA, September 8, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announces a new dividend policy with 100% of net income being returned to shareholders in the form of quarterly cash dividends. The new policy will be implemented from the third quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

DHT Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.31 on 09/19/22, with the lowest value was $4.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) full year performance was 53.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DHT Holdings Inc. shares are logging 2.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.55 and $8.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2974807 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) recorded performance in the market was 67.82%, having the revenues showcasing 53.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.43B, as it employees total of 18 workers.

The Analysts eye on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.65, with a change in the price was noted +3.63. In a similar fashion, DHT Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +66.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,543,487 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DHT is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical rundown of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.70%.

Considering, the past performance of DHT Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.22%, alongside a boost of 53.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.08% during last recorded quarter.