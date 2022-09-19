Buying a Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) is priced at $2.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.25 and reached a high price of $2.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.60. The stock touched a low price of $1.60.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Senti Bio to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company innovating next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary gene circuit platform, today announced that co-founder and CEO, Tim Lu, CFO, Deb Knobelman and CMDO, Kanya Rajangam will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Senti Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.0000 on 04/19/22, with the lowest value was $1.5902 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) full year performance was -83.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Senti Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -77.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.59 and $10.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39244445 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) recorded performance in the market was -83.77%, having the revenues showcasing -22.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.60M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Analysts verdict on Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Senti Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.4249, with a change in the price was noted -7.54. In a similar fashion, Senti Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -76.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,230,223 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNTI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Senti Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Senti Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.84%, alongside a downfall of -83.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by -17.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.33% during last recorded quarter.