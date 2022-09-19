Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG). It is currently valued at $1.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.75, after setting-off with the price of $1.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.28.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Appointment of Doug Williamson to Board of Directors. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. You can read further details here

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7500 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 07/07/22.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) full year performance was -72.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -83.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 35675778 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) recorded performance in the market was -52.68%, having the revenues showcasing 66.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.89M.

Specialists analysis on Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1386, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +31.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,629,794 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRUG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.93%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.17%, alongside a downfall of -72.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.67% during last recorded quarter.