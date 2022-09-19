Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX). It is currently valued at $5.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.71, after setting-off with the price of $4.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.359 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.48.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Anixa Biosciences’ Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy to be Presented at the Rivkin Center & American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 14th Biennial Ovarian Cancer Research Symposium. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the inventor of its ovarian cancer CAR-T technology, Dr. Jose Conejo-Garcia, Senior Member of the Immunology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center, will be speaking at the Rivkin Center and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 14th Biennial Ovarian Cancer Research Symposium. The symposium will include a seminar on immuno-oncology on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at which Dr. Conejo-Garcia is an invited lecturer. You can read further details here

Anixa Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.71 on 09/16/22, with the lowest value was $2.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) full year performance was 18.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares are logging 2.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $5.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 566431 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) recorded performance in the market was 92.26%, having the revenues showcasing 78.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 137.38M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Anixa Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.59, with a change in the price was noted +2.91. In a similar fashion, Anixa Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +103.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 85,856 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANIX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Anixa Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Anixa Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 108.39%, alongside a boost of 18.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.72% during last recorded quarter.