A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN), which is $3.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.68 after opening rate of $3.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.15 before closing at $3.27.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Advent Technologies signs MoU with Saudi based Company, Hydrogen Systems, Inc. to Distribute Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Products in the Middle East. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Hydrogen Systems, Inc. (“Hydrogen Systems”), a hydrogen energy solutions company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to provide integrated hydrogen solutions and value-added support to industrial and renewable energy markets in the Middle East. You can read further details here

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.08 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.13 for the same time period, recorded on 06/15/22.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) full year performance was -56.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are logging -63.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 223.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $10.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2823087 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) recorded performance in the market was -47.93%, having the revenues showcasing -8.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 168.81M, as it employees total of 200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.41, with a change in the price was noted +1.57. In a similar fashion, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +75.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,710,831 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.24%, alongside a downfall of -56.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.52% during last recorded quarter.