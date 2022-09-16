Why is Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) down -64.13% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX). It is currently valued at $76.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $77.28, after setting-off with the price of $72.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $72.235 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $73.31.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Wix Playground, PORTO ROCHA and float Collaborate to Present ‘Design Threads,’ a Multifaceted Report and Live Exhibition. The interactive report is a culmination of industry and cultural research with participation from hundreds of designers from around the world. You can read further details here

Wix.com Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $163.39 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $53.12 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) full year performance was -64.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wix.com Ltd. shares are logging -64.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.12 and $215.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1694059 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) recorded performance in the market was -51.61%, having the revenues showcasing 23.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.24B, as it employees total of 4789 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Wix.com Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.79, with a change in the price was noted -6.62. In a similar fashion, Wix.com Ltd. posted a movement of -7.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,198,102 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Wix.com Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wix.com Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.94%, alongside a downfall of -64.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.70% during last recorded quarter.